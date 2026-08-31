RJ, Arana, Balti to bolster Gilas Asiad team

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Justin Arana, RJ Abarrientos and Justine Baltazar are set to bolster the Asian Games-bound Gilas Pilipinas team, according to head coach Tim Cone at the end of the Nationals campaign in the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Sunday, Aug. 30.

As focus shifts to Gilas title defense in the Asiad, Cone reiterated that the Nationals will be fielding an entirely different squad as they ramp up the preparations with a training camp in South Korea before flying to Nagoya, Japan.

The trio was part of the Gilas’ window team and they will be joining the Asiad squad which already has 10 players in its pool.

“Justin started with us in the window and we moved him over to the Asian Games team. He played in the scrimmage with the Asian Games team but when Carl got injured we brought him back for the window but he’s been practicing regularly with the Asiad team,” explained Cone.

“Balti and RJ have not and they will start practice on Tuesday and they will go with them to Korea,” he added

Rain or Shine guard Adrian Nocum and NLEX star Robert Bolick headline the cast along with Blackwater’s Sedrick Barefield, San Miguel’s Jerrick Ahanmisi and Don Trollano.

Also part of the pool are Terrafirma’s Geo Chiu, Magnolia’s Zav Lucero, Meralco’s Brandon Bates and TNT’s Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Sean Quitevis.

The team have been practicing for two-weeks now, the same time as the Gilas window squad, with national team lead deputy Richard Del Rosario alongside Josh Reyes and Jong Uichico facilitating the training.