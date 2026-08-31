Entertainment

Rhian Rivera no longer minds being watched: ‘Dedma na lang!’

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

VMX star Rhian Rivera has apparently reached the point where being watched doesn’t bother her anymore.

In fact, she says she’s perfectly fine with it.

During a recent media conference for “POV: Pasilip on VMX,” Rivera was asked about voyeurism and whether she still gets bothered by people who watch her.

Her answer? Not anymore.

Rivera admitted that before she started doing daring scenes on film, she was among the many women who had little patience for peeping Toms.

“Feeling ko kasi namamanyak ako,” she said.

But things changed when she began taking on more daring roles.

“Siyempre, obvious naman na marami ang mga nanonood sa movies ko dahil gusto nila akong makita na nakahubad na ganyan, so tinanggap ko na. Ngayon, wala na akong paki kung mabosohan ako! Dedma na lang!”

Well, there you have it.

Rhian has apparently decided that if people are going to watch, she might as well own the attention.

And she promises that viewers will see a different side of her in “POV.”

“Kakaiba naman ang ginawa ko rito. Mapapanood ninyo ang mga bagong kaya kong gawin as sexy star. As in, all out!”

Joining Rivera as host of the special is fellow VMX star Lea Bernabe.

Together, the two lead viewers through a collection where watching from the sidelines can become a little more complicated than it first appears.

Directed by Carby Salvador, “POV: Pasilip on VMX” premieres Sept. 8 on VMX.

 

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