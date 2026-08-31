No info yet on Filipino doctor missing in Nepal —DFA

By Betheena Unite

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it has yet to receive information about a Filipino doctor who has been reported missing amid deadly floods in Nepal.

In a statement, the DFA said the Philippine Embassy in New Delhi has not received information about Dr. Juan Carlos Cinense Manalo as of Aug. 30.

“To date, no information about Dr. Manalo has yet been received or obtained,” the DFA said.

It also said that the Philippine Embassy in New Delhi and the Philippine Honorary Consulate General in Kathmandu continue to coordinate closely with the Nepali authorities regarding Manalo.

According to the DFA, Manalo is a volunteer with the Isha Foundation, a global, volunteer-led, non-profit spiritual organization. He was assigned to the Kerung border area in Tibet.

The department also reported that Nepalese authorities and responders “continue the assiduous work to account for victims, including those listed as missing,” following the massive flooding that struck north-central Nepal on Aug. 26.

As of Aug. 29, the Nepalese government reported 626 bodies have been recovered from the affected areas and about 2,400 people are still unaccounted for, DFA said.

Over 4,450 people have been rescued from the regions, including over 187 foreign nationals.

“The Nepalese Government takes great care to ensure that any information is officially verified before it is released publicly,” the DFA further said.