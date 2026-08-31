‘Masarap na Bawal’: Ashley Lopez admits she once tasted the forbidden fruit

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Forbidden things have a way of becoming even more tempting.

Maybe it’s the thrill of knowing you shouldn’t. Maybe it’s the curiosity. Or maybe, sometimes, you simply have to learn the hard way.

Ashley Lopez knows a thing or two about that.

During an intimate interview, the 22-year-old VMX star admitted that she once gave in to something she knew was off-limits.

“Aminin ko, masarap pero kung uulitin? Siguro hindi na. Lalo na at this point, baka masira career ko,” she said with a laugh.

Ashley chose not to reveal exactly what that forbidden experience was, describing it only as something she knew she shouldn’t have done.

“Bawal na bawal talaga pero ginawa ko pa rin. Siguro dala na rin ng kabataan,” she said.

At just 22, Ashley has already had to grow up faster than most.

She joined VMX hoping to build a better life not only for herself but also for her family.

Her mother died just five days after Ashley celebrated her 18th birthday.

Her relationship with her father is another painful chapter. Ashley said she never really got to know him.

“Iniwan niya kami as in baby pa lang ako,” she said.

Those experiences have given Ashley a different perspective on what she wants from life and why she is taking her career seriously.

Now she is stepping into the role of host for “Masarap na Bawal,” a new VMX special streaming Sept. 1.

The special explores the irresistible and sometimes messy side of forbidden relationships, including scandal, betrayal, sex work, open relationships and same-sex partnerships.

“Ito yung mga piling-piling eksena kung saan yung ginagawa ng mga couples e hindi dapat,” Ashley explained.

And Ashley isn’t just introducing the featured scenes. She also gets her own moment in the spotlight.

She revealed that some of her scenes were filmed in a forest and river setting, drawing inspiration from the biblical story of Eve and the Garden of Eden.

As for just how daring she gets, she told us, “As in, hubo’t hubad ako. Nagtampisaw rin ako sa ilog nang hubad.”

Talk about taking the forbidden-fruit concept seriously.

“Masarap na Bawal” starts streaming Sept. 1 on VMX.