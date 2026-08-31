Marcos: Defending the nation is a shared duty

By Betheena Unite

On National Heroes Day, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos to understand the nation’s history and rights, stressing that defending the country’s territory is a collective responsibility.

Speaking at the Aug. 31 commemoration, Marcos linked the occasion to the Philippines’ maritime claims, noting that 2026 marks a decade since the 2016 Arbitral Award under UNCLOS affirmed the country’s entitlements.

“We will fight for our rights peacefully, according to the law and our principles,” he said.

Marcos underscored that safeguarding sovereignty requires every Filipino to be informed and engaged: “Defending our territory is a responsibility shared by the entire nation. It calls on each of us to understand our history, to know our rights, and to take part in protecting the national interests.”

He emphasized that heroism today means championing truth, countering disinformation, and demanding accountability from institutions.

He also highlighted the role of fisherfolk, whose presence in Philippine waters strengthens the country’s maritime connection.

“Our ways may differ, but they all carry the same message: The Philippines is worth fighting for. Every Filipino is worth serving. Our sovereignty is worth defending,” Marcos declared, urging the youth to learn where the nation’s rights come from and why they matter.

The President honored modern‑day heroes including OFWs, teachers, healthcare workers, emergency responders, soldiers, police, and fisherfolk, saying their sacrifices embody heroism in contemporary times.