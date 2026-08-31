Lions ready to defend NCAA crown

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Despite losing several key players, San Beda University is ready and confident to defend its crown when the NCAA Season 102 men’s basketball tournament fires off Sept. 13 at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Still under the tutelage of coach Yuri Escueta, the Red Lions are all out for their two-peat bid with seven new players determined to fill the void created by the absence of Yukien Andrada, Bryan Sajonia, Nygel Gonzales, Joe Celzo, and Agjanti Miller.

“Together with holdovers and new players namin, hopefully, they can step up and ma-fill ‘yong void dahil sa mga nawalang key players namin from last season,” said Escueta during this season’s press conference Monday, Aug. 31.

“We are expecting a tough challenge. It’s hard to go back-to-back if you lose key players for different reasons… of course, ganun pa rin ‘yong goal namin, to win the championship again,” he added.

Andrada, Sajonia, and Celzo have moved up to the professional ranks in PBA, while Gonzales suffered a season-ending ACL injury. Miller, on the other hand, has decided to transfer to De La Salle University – the same path used by Jacob Cortez a year ago.

Cortez did exactly the same thing in Season 99 months after winning the NCAA championship with San Beda. A season later, the Mendiola-based squad, sans Cortez, entered the semis but eventually fell short to the Allen Liwag-led College of St. Benilde in the semis.

It was a stern test, which is for Escueta, who also admitted that is never going to be easy, especially because half of his wards are freshmen, ready to embrace.

“Just like last year, we’re going to take it one game at a time, and will focus lang muna on ourselves,” Escueta continued. “Tignan natin kung papaano maglalaro ‘tong mga holdovers natin pati mga bago. We’ll try our best na ‘yon nga, ma-defend ‘tong title.”

Jomel Puno will spearhead the holdovers.

The Red Lions are bracketed in Group A alongside CSB, Jose Rizal University, Lyceum, and Mapua.

Group B, meanwhile, is composed of Arellano, Emilio Aguinaldo College, San Sebastian, Perpetual, and last year’s bridesmaid Letran.

The grand old league uses the same format from last edition with top three teams per group proceeding in the quarterfinals while bottom two squads relegated to play-in games.

All basketball games for this year’s edition will air live and free on Cignal platforms via the ONE Sports Youtube Channel and the CignalPlay app. Select games will also air on Mondays and Thursdays on the RPTV Channel. A dedicated channel to NCAA Content will also be launched in NCAA NXT channel 264 HD on Cignal prior to the opening.