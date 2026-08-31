Kenyan runners show class at Pru Life UK run

Kenyans Gilbert Muge and Pamela Bundotich flashed a potent combination of speed and endurance, weathering dark skies and intermittent drizzle to stamp their class in the centerpiece 30-km race of the Pru Life UK POP (Promise of Protection) Run at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati last Sunday.

Muge and Bundotich wasted little time flexing the racing form honed through numerous international competitions, pulling away from a field of Filipino challengers and adding another pair of victories to their growing list of triumphs on local roads.

Muge, whose most recent victory on Philippine soil came in the Trilogy Run Asia 2026 in March, seized control early and never looked back, clocking 1:44:03 in the novel 30K distance.

James Cruz finished six minutes behind Muge in 1:50:44, while Aldrin Serrano clocked 2:01:31 for third.

The 30K race was one of five categories offered in the event, which sought to cater to runners across the spectrum – from beginners taking their first steps into the sport to seasoned athletes looking for a demanding new milestone.

The distance also carried special significance for Pru Life UK, which created the 30km race to mark its 30 years in the Philippines. Rather than simply adding another race category, the company positioned the 30 kilometers as a physical representation of its three decades of serving Filipino policyholders and communities.

Bundotich, a familiar presence in various regional marathon events in the country, likewise proved too strong for the local field, topping the women’s 30km in 2:02:38.

Tricia Rufano came in second in 2:17:32, while Edna Magtubo was third in 2:26:02.

The other titles disputed were in the 3K, 5K, 10K and 21K categories, producing several close finishes in the race organized by Sunrise Events, Inc.

National athlete Jessa Mae Roda captured the women’s 21K crown in 1:29:49, beating Nicole Diloy, who clocked 1:33:26. Fayelle Castro finished third in 2:01:43.

Roy Laudit, meanwhile, ruled the men’s 21K in 1:16:03, turning back Ricky Organiza, who finished in 1:19:19. Kenyan Evans Bomer was a close third in 1:19:21.

Alfred Braza emerged on top in a tightly contested men’s 10K, clocking 32:43 to beat Junel Gobotia (33:13) and Noli Torre (33:43), while Meljoy Gonzales took the women’s 10K crown in 40:29, holding off Kenyan Purity Serem, who finished in 41:31. Angel Lumacang was third in 42:53.

The men’s 5K produced one of the day’s closest finishes, with Jevie Rebutazo edging Rahby Seno by just one second. Rebutazo clocked 16:21, while Seno settled for second in 16:22. Matthew Donnery was third in 17:08.

The women’s 5K was likewise decided by a matter of seconds, with Kaye Villanueva timing 19:17 to beat Princess Amarante, who clocked 19:36. Nila Acampado finished third in 21:17.

Jerico Cadag and Marilou Caduyac completed the 3K sweep, winning the men’s and women’s divisions in 9:22 and 11:24, respectively.

Joe Ross Simangan was second in the men’s 3K in 9:47, while Gian Clava placed third in 10:23. In the women’s race, Yessamin Carbonilla clocked 12:17 for second, followed by Maria Lyn Balguma in 15:17.