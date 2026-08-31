Julianne Richards gets naughty behind the scenes of ‘Pinay Kamasutra 3’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Julianne Richards seem like an unlikely VMX star.

Yes, like most of them, she’s beautiful, sexy and certainly knows how to turn heads.

But unlike some VMX stories, hers doesn’t come with a dramatic tale of hardship, poverty or childhood struggle.

Julianne grew up in Australia in a middle-class family, attended good schools and had what most would consider a fairly comfortable upbringing.

So how exactly did she end up on VMX?

“Gusto ko lang talaga kasi mag-artista, but VMX is not something I planned on. It took some time before I actually decided to join the platform,” she said.

A few films later, Julianne seems to have made herself quite comfortable.

“I think I’ve learned a lot doing VMX films and for that I could only be thankful,” she said.

Now, she’s taking on a different role, this time as host of “Pinay Kamasutra 3,” a 70-minute compilation of some of VMX’s most sensual scenes.

And if the title has already raised a few eyebrows, Julianne isn’t exactly blushing.

Was she surprised by some of the positions featured in the special?

“Not really. I mean, I did my research on Kama Sutra so I know some of them already,” she said with a knowing confidence.

Obviously, she came prepared.

“Pinay Kamasutra 3” takes inspiration from the ancient Indian text on love and intimacy, giving some of its more playful ideas a modern VMX makeover.

Among the featured positions are the “ballet dancer” and “stand & deliver,” while other scenes turn walls, mirrors and water into rather creative partners in seduction.

The “mirror effect,” in particular, adds another layer of temptation, offering viewers a different perspective on the chemistry between the couples.

Then there’s the “quickie fix”—because apparently, not every encounter has to come with a long introduction.

And for something a little more intimate, there’s “the padlock,” where lovers draw each other close in an embrace that suggests neither one is particularly eager to let go.

But Julianne isn’t merely there to introduce one steamy scene after another.

Asked if she was simply going to host the special, she teased, “Not exactly. I’m going to do something really special for viewers along the way, so watch out for it.”

Now that sounds like a tease worth remembering.

Directed by Carlo Alvarez, “Pinay Kamasutra 3” is now streaming on VMX.