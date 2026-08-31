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Jenny Barzaga clinches Cavite congressional seat

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Comelec proclaims Jenny Austria-Barzaga as the winner of the special election on Aug. 29, 2026 (Photo courtesy of Jenny Barzaga)

By Carla Bauto Deña

CAVITE – Dasmariñas City Mayor Jennifer “Jenny” Austria‑Barzaga emerged victorious in the special election for Cavite’s 4th District, officially proclaimed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Jenny secured a decisive win with 201,893 votes, filling the congressional seat vacated by her son, former Rep. Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga Jr.

Her closest rival, former Dasmariñas Vice Mayor Raul Rex Mangubat, garnered 30,373 votes, while former councilor Jacinto Frani Jr. received 24,350.

The remaining candidates, Marvin Dupal‑ag and Leysander Ordenes, tallied 1,184 and 561 votes, respectively.

Despite heavy rains from the southwest monsoon, voter turnout reached 57.75 percent, with 258,361 residents casting their ballots. Polling hours were extended until 5 p.m. to accommodate voters.

Jenny’s victory marks her transition from city mayor to congresswoman, while her son, Vice Mayor Elpidio “Third” Barzaga III, is set to succeed her as Dasmariñas mayor.

The special election was held following Kiko Barzaga’s expulsion from the House of Representatives over disorderly behavior and violations of the chamber’s Code of Conduct.

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