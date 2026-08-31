Gomez de Liaño, Ramos star as Gilas takes down Iran

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Juan Gomez de Liaño and Dwight Ramos spearheaded a fourth-quarter surge as Gilas Pilipinas took down Iran, 68-56, to complete a sweep of the fourth window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, Aug. 30.

Just like in the game against Jordan, the Nationals had to buck another slow start before clamping down on the defensive end to create the much-needed separation in the final frame.

Trailing by three, 49-52, early in the fourth period, Gilas banked on its defense to fuel a blistering 19-4 finishing kick and get the job done in the two games that were seen crucial in keeping their World Cup hopes alive.

Gomez de Liano sparked the rally and finished with 16 points while Ramos added 16 points and seven rebounds. Kai Sotto anchored the paint with 13 points and 16 rebounds.

June Mar Fajardo also provided quality minutes in what could be his final game for Gilas with six points and two rebounds while AJ Edu added eight points and eight rebounds.

Gilas improved to a 4-4 record in the Group E standings, now just a game behind Iran and Jordan which have a similar 5-3 slate.

Mobin Sheikhi finished with 21 points to lead the way for Team Melli which led 18-5 in the opening frame. Gilas limited NBA Summer League campaigner Mohammad Amini to just seven points while sharpshooter Matin Aghajanpour only had six.