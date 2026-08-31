Four missing in Agana Bridge collapse

By Liezle Basa Iñigo

Tarlac City -— Search, rescue and retrieval operations continued Sunday for four individuals who remained missing following the collapse of Agana Bridge at around 7:40 p.m. on Aug. 29.

The city government of Tarlac identified the missing individuals as Paul Harvey Collado, James Patrick Taborlupa, Shiela Mae Taborlupa, and Shonen Tuhaw, who were among the five occupants of an Asian utility vehicle (AUV) that was swept away after the incident.

Nathaniel Dizon, the fifth occupant, was rescued by response teams following the incident. Authorities are continuing efforts to locate the four missing individuals.

Personnel from the CDRRMO, PDRRMO, FIL-CHI, 3rd Mechanized Infantry Battalion, TOG 3, 522nd, 7CMOBN, PNP, VAT, SCAN, and DELTA COMM are participating in the ongoing search operation.

The deployment of boats and floating devices, however, remains difficult because of heavy rains and strong, fast-moving currents, which pose risks to the rescuers.

It has also limited the use of available drones, further challenging efforts to cover the search area.

The response teams continue to coordinate and explore safe options to locate the missing individuals despite the difficult situation.

Authorities appealed to the public to pray for their safe recovery and for strength for their families.