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Flooded Bulacan communities march against corruption, negligence

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Despite flooded roads, members of activist fishers’ group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) and Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) joined the multi-sectoral protest led by anti-corruption alliance Kilos Bulacan in Malolos City on Monday, Aug. 31. The protest was in response to the massive flooding in the province amid the typhoon-enhanced Southwest monsoon, which the residents blamed on anomalous flood control projects. (Photo courtesy of Marcel Bayan)

By Freddie Velez

MALOLOS CITY – Hundreds of residents and advocates braved floodwaters on Monday, Aug. 31, to join the protest “Kilos Bulacan: Laban sa Baha, Korapsyon at Reklamasyon,” demanding accountability for what they described as corruption, negligence, and failed flood‑control projects.

Despite heavy rains and inundated roads in Malolos, Paombong, Hagonoy, and Calumpit, participants gathered at the Amphitheater inside Malolos City Hall at 7 a.m. before marching to Freedom Park in front of the Bulacan Provincial Capitol.

Their presence amid rising waters underscored the urgency of their call: flooding is not just a seasonal inconvenience but a daily struggle that disrupts schooling, work, food access, and emergency response.

Organizers accused local officials of neglect and misuse of billions in flood‑control funds, saying flawed designs and poor coordination have worsened flooding instead of preventing it.

They pressed for the immediate filing of cases against officials allegedly remiss in their duties.

Members of PAMALAKAYA and KMP joined the multi‑sectoral alliance Kilos Bulacan, voicing support for residents seeking justice against “corrupt officials and corporations” that they say plundered the environment and heightened communities’ vulnerability to calamities.

For protesters, the rally was not only about future infrastructure but about present hardship.

Holding the demonstration while floodwaters still covered roads sent a direct message: Bulacan’s residents are demanding real solutions and accountability now.

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