EJ Obiena keeps ‘love affair’ with Germany, notches 5th golf

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Two-time Olympian EJ Obiena intensified his “love affair” with Germany after topping the 2026 Internationales Stadionfest (ISTAF) in Berlin on Sunday, Aug. 30.

Regarded as country’s most decorated pole vaulter, Obiena cleared 5.82 meters – his fifth gold on German soil since ruling the International Springer-Meeting in Cottbus with a 5.77-meter effort.

In all, Obiena now has 9 golds this season counting his other victories including in Poland, where he posted his best of the year – 5.91m.

Though his winning effort of 5.82m was slightly lower than his 5.90m in finishing fifth place at Diamond League’s Zurich leg in Switzerland a few days ago, Obiena was still delighted with his performance.

“5.82m here in Berlin for the [gold]. Thank you @istaf_berlin for having me. Hope to see you again next year!!! [Para sa bayan],” Obiena wrote on his social media post.

Belgian Ylio Philtjens settled for second in the 10-man field with 5.72-m, while Frenchman Robin Emig (5.72) came in third.

It was part of Obiena’s buildup for his title defense at the coming 2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya in Japan.

Obiena’s 5.90-meter output in Zurich led to his qualification – his 5th appearance in the biennial meet where he once bagged silver (2023 Budapest) and bronze (2022 Eugene) – in the 2027 World Athletics Championships set in Beijing, China.