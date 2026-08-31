Davison drops 30-point bomb as High Speed Hitters dispatch Thais in 4

Games Tuesday

1:30 p.m. – PLDT vs Nxled

4 p.m. – Farm Fresh vs EST Cola

6:30 p.m. – Creamline vs Ho Chi Minh

Savi Davison fired 30 points to spearhead PLDT’s title-retention bid in the PVL Invitational, as the High Speed Hitters shook off a third-set stumble with a decisive fourth-set surge to defeat EST Cola of Thailand, 25-23, 25-15, 26-28, 25-14, Monday at the Araneta Coliseum.

For all her brilliance, the Fil-Canadian admitted the defending champions came into the weeklong tournament virtually unprepared. But when the opening serve was fired, PLDT showed it had enough firepower – and adaptability – to rise to the challenge.

“I think we were unprepared coming into this game, but we knew we needed to adapt. Thailand is always gonna be a strong force in volleyball, so I’m pretty glad that we were able to kind of fire from every angle and get it done in four sets,” said Davison.

And fire from every angle they did.

The high-leaping ace was relentless from the opening set, powering PLDT’s attack while making her presence felt at the net with five blocks. She also came through with several crucial digs, repeatedly keeping rallies alive and giving the High Speed Hitters opportunities to turn defense into points.

Davison found a perfect partner in the middle in Mika Reyes, who added six blocks for 16 points, as the two combined to give PLDT a formidable presence at the net.

Their chemistry proved particularly crucial in the fourth set.

After Reyes broke a 12-all count with a quick attack, Davison turned an out-of-system play into a crucial point before adding two more to push PLDT ahead, 16-12. Reyes followed with another hit, while Davison preserved a spectacular one-handed save by Kath Arado that eventually led to another point as the High Speed Hitters pulled away, 20-13.

From there, PLDT shifted into cruise control.

EST Cola, already forced to dig deep after skipper and top scorer Aekpatchaya Kantima went down with an ankle injury in Set 2, could not summon another comeback. The Thais had stunned PLDT by taking the third set, 28-26, after saving a match point and surviving a nerve-racking extension, but the High Speed Hitters quickly slammed the door shut in the fourth.

EST Cola’s third-set escape briefly raised the prospect of a long, bruising battle. Instead, PLDT regained its composure and finished the match in one hour and 47 minutes – avoiding the physical toll of a five-setter with both teams facing another game Tuesday.

Jovie Prado, Kim Dy and Majoy Baron provided ample support with nine, eight and seven points, respectively, underscoring the depth that carried PLDT to a breakthrough two-title campaign last year, including its triumph in the PVL On Tour.

Arado finished with 26 excellent digs and 12 receptions, while Prado also shone in defense with 21 digs and 13 receptions.

For EST Cola, the loss did little to diminish its impressive showing against the defending champions. The Thais showed enough grit and resilience to threaten PLDT even after losing Hantima, fighting back to steal the third set and keeping the fourth close before the High Speed Hitters finally pulled away.

Nirarach Srikuta led the Thai side with 14 points, including the clutch hits that kept EST Cola alive in the third, while Nannaphat Moonjakham added 12. Hantima finished with eight points before her injury, while Papatchaya Phontham and Supawadee Panwilai chipped in six apiece.

PLDT now turns its attention to Nxled at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, while EST Cola seeks to bounce back against Farm Fresh at 4 p.m.

In a compressed tournament where every victory – and every ounce of energy – can prove decisive, the High Speed Hitters got the result they wanted without having to go the distance.

PLDT dominated EST Cola across the board, outscoring the Thai squad in attacks (60-42) and blocks (14-11) with setter Kim Fajardo finishing with 29 excellent sets, eight more than counterpart Natnicha Saelao. The High Speed Hitters also targeted EST Cola’s shaky reception to fire off six service aces while giving up just two, further capitalizing with 25 points off opponent errors compared to the 21 they conceded.

EST Cola squandered a pair of four-point leads in Set 3, but the Thais refused to fold. From 15-17 down, they clawed their way back behind crisp, efficient hitting and near-stifling defense, then showed remarkable poise and nerve in a bone-crunching endgame to foil PLDT’s sweep bid and force another set.

The Thais appeared headed for another collapse when they trailed, 21-23, but PLDT handed them a lifeline with back-to-back miscues – a service error and a net violation – that allowed EST Cola to draw level. What followed was a gripping extension filled with thunderous attacks, desperate digs and spectacular saves, with both teams repeatedly staring down the possibility of defeat.

EST Cola saved a match point, only to squander two set points of its own. After PLDT forced another tie at 26 on an EST Cola service error, the Thais finally seized the moment.

Srikuta uncorked a difficult down-the-line winner to cap a heart-stopping rally that featured a furious exchange of power hits and remarkable defensive plays. She then followed it with a perfectly placed ace, sending the EST Cola bench into wild celebration and leaving the PLDT side stunned.

From the brink of a sweep, the Thais had suddenly breathed life into the match, turning a seemingly one-sided affair into a potential comeback battle.

But the High Speed Hitters slammed the door shut, snuffing out any hopes of a full-blown resurgence with a decisive run midway in the fourth.

PLDT and EST Cola traded blows early in the opening set before the High Speed Hitters established control at the net, anchored by Reyes and Baron with explosive support from Davison and Dy. Arado and Prado also kept the play clean, allowing PLDT to capitalize on the Thais’ offensive errors and surge to a commanding 23-17 lead.

Refusing to fold, EST Cola mounted a furious late-game rally from the brink of defeat at 19-24. Ignited by a Hantima spike, the Thais saved four consecutive set points. They stuffed Dy’s set-clinching bid, seized on a Davison error, and scored on a Moonjakham thunderbolt to cap a heart-stopping rally of digs and blocks, trimming the deficit to 23-24.

The thrilling comeback ended in anti-climactic heartbreak, however, as Hantima sent her next serve long, handing PLDT the breathless first-set victory.