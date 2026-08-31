Cool Smashers’ experience, depth shine in tight win vs Chameleons

Games Tuesday

1:30 p.m. – PLDT vs Nxled

4 p.m. – Farm Fresh vs EST Cola

6:30 p.m. – Creamline vs Ho Chi Minh

Unable to put away Nxled in three sets, Creamline took the next shortest route to victory Monday night, Aug. 31, recovering from a costly third-set setback to carve out a 25-20, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20 victory and join PLDT at the early top of the standings in the PVL Invitational at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Cool Smashers shook off an erratic third-set performance that allowed the Chameleons to stave off defeat, then summoned their poise and firepower in the fourth, breaking away from another back-and-forth battle to close out the match in two hours and three minutes.

Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza and Alyssa Valdez took charge in the stretch, combining for the points that finally scuttled the hard-fighting Chameleons.

Galanza’s back-to-back hits gave Creamline a 20-17 cushion, before Carlos kept the pressure on with three straight points that preserved a three-point lead, 23-20.

Valdez then came through on a second attempt, opting for an off-speed shot after her initial power blast had been dug, before Nxled finally cracked under another lengthy exchange that had typified the tightly fought match.

Jonah Escamillan’s attack sailed wide, giving Creamline match point.

Nxled challenged the ensuing block call in a last-ditch attempt to prolong the match, briefly delaying Creamline’s celebration. But the video replay showed that the ball had not grazed any part of a Creamline defender’s hand, confirming the call and sealing the Cool Smashers’ victory.

But while Creamline’s firepower ultimately carried the day, playmaker Kyle Negrito proved pivotal in keeping the offense composed through the tight exchanges, finishing with 31 excellent sets. Her best came in the stretch, when she delivered a twisting set to Carlos in the middle of a mad scramble, allowing the veteran hitter to put the match away.

Negrito said the Cool Smashers simply stayed patient, fighting for every point and refusing to let Nxled’s stubborn resistance dictate the outcome.

“We just kept working. We took it one point at a time, and whenever we found ourselves behind in a set, we kept fighting until we were able to win it in four sets,” said Negrito in Filipino, who also contributed six points.

With the tournament packed into just one week, Negrito knows the Cool Smashers cannot afford to look too far ahead.

“It’s only a one-week tournament, so we really have to take it one point and one game at a time. Today’s game is done, so it’s time to rest and train, then fight, fight, fight,” she added.

Sachi Minowa led Creamline with 19 points, making an imposing official return to the league after seeing action in the On Tour Showdown.

The 6-foot-5 Japanese standout maximized her height and reach at the net, scoring repeatedly on quick, heavy attacks off Negrito’s feeds while providing a formidable defensive presence that made it difficult for Nxled’s hitters to find clean lanes.

Galanza, Carlos and Valdez added 17, 14 and 13 points, respectively, underscoring the Cool Smashers’ considerable firepower and depth. With four players in double figures, Creamline showed that its offense could come from virtually anywhere when the match tightened.

Escamillan scored 20 points for Nxled but saw her final attack sail wide to hand Creamline the victory. EJ Cariño added an impressive 18 points, while MJ Phillips finished with 11. Jacqui Acuña and Myla Pablo chipped in eight and seven points, respectively.

For a while, though, Nxled looked poised to force a deciding fifth set.

The Chameleons had seized the momentum after capitalizing on Creamline’s uncharacteristic errors in the third, and they appeared ready to carry that surge into the decider. But the Cool Smashers had too much pride – and too much championship experience – to let a shaky set dictate the outcome.

Instead, they turned the fourth into another test of nerve and composure, answering Nxled’s spirited challenge with the kind of steady finishing kick that has long been a hallmark of the two-time Invitational champions.

The Chameleons were within striking distance at 17-20 before Creamline put together the decisive run, combining power at the net with timely defensive plays to finally shake off its persistent challenger and preserve the victory.

It was a fitting response after the Cool Smashers nearly squandered a commanding position in the third.