Child rescued from bolo-wielding hostage taker

By Freddie Lazaro

ALILEM, Ilocos Sur – A tense overnight standoff ended without bloodshed after police rescued a minor and convinced an armed suspect to surrender in Barangay Daddaay.

The child was safely freed on Saturday, Aug. 29, through careful negotiations led by police officers, barangay officials, and community members.

Rather than storming the area, authorities prioritized dialogue to prevent harm.

The suspect, who had taken the child hostage reportedly due to personal distress and grievances, began surrendering his weapons on Sunday morning, Aug. 30.

He first handed over a bolo, then a kitchen knife, followed by another bladed weapon before finally giving himself up.

Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office director PCol Agosto M. Asuncion said the operation focused on saving lives: “True operational excellence is defined by restraint, sound judgment, and an unyielding respect for human life.”

Authorities have not yet disclosed the suspect’s identity, the child’s identity, or the exact circumstances that led to the hostage‑taking.

Investigators are looking into whether the suspect’s actions stemmed from family conflict, mental health crisis, or other personal issues.

The suspect is expected to face charges once the investigation concludes, but police stressed that the priority was ensuring the child’s safety and ending the confrontation peacefully.