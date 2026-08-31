Carmona launches SOS app for faster incident reporting

By Carla Bauto Deña

CARMONA CITY, Cavite – The local government has rolled out the Safety Order and Service: Bayan Muna Lagi (SOS BML) Community App, designed to streamline incident reporting and strengthen community response.

Through the app, residents can immediately report fires, crimes, accidents, and disasters, ensuring authorities are alerted in real time. It also covers non‑emergency concerns such as issues involving senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs), garbage collection problems, road obstructions, fallen utility posts, and dangling electrical or telephone wires.

The SOS BML app further allows users to flag community disturbances like unruly neighbors, intoxicated individuals, and videoke‑related complaints.

Beyond reporting, the app serves as an information hub, providing city government announcements, weather and traffic updates, and even a lost‑and‑found section to help residents recover missing belongings.

Mayor Dahlia A. Loyola said the initiative empowers residents to take an active role in building a safe, inclusive, and resilient community.