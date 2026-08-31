Armed man runs amok inside Baclaran Church

By Jean Fernando

An intoxicated man carrying a loaded, unlicensed firearm caused a disturbance inside the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 30, after punching a security guard who tried to escort him out.

Police identified the suspect as “Jenevie,” 30, a helper from Imus, Cavite. He was arrested at around 5:15 p.m. by Baclaran Police Sub‑Station personnel after churchgoers helped restrain him.

Officers recovered a .38‑caliber “paltik” revolver loaded with one live round tucked into his waistband.

Authorities said the suspect faces complaints for alarm and scandal, disobedience to authority, and violations of Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Amid circulating reports, the shrine clarified that no shooting occurred inside the church.

Rector Fr. Rico John Bilangel, C.Ss.R., said security personnel and police responded immediately, and two individuals injured in the scuffle were given first aid.

He appealed to the public not to spread unverified information that could cause fear among devotees, stressing that the shrine’s top priority remains the safety and security of worshippers.