Alex Eala grateful to fans and sponsors for her phenomenal rise

By MARK REY MONTEJO

From her practice sessions to mixed doubles – and yes, even in exhibition matches – Alex Eala constantly draws extraordinarily large crowds.

That’s how tremendously popular she is right now. Her rise to stardom has been phenomenal.

And that makes her a sentimental favorite in the ongoing US Open.

With a large Filipino diaspora across New York, Eala will certainly have the crowd behind her when she battles American qualifier Mary Stoiana on Wednesday, Sept. 2 (Philippine time).

The 21-year-old Eala humbly acknowledged the reality of her meteoric rise, embracing it with a grateful heart while recognizing that her breakthrough was perhaps inevitable, given the historic distinction of becoming the first Filipina to achieve such an impressive feat.

“At the forefront of everything is gratitude: I’m very grateful for the support that my fans give me and that my supporters give me,” said Eala, who is backed by Ayala’s Globe and BPI.

“Every single WTA player and every single ATP player has contributed to the world of tennis and its history just by being here and by putting in the work every single day,” she added.

Eala’s immense popularity has not gone unnoticed, earning recognition from even fellow tennis stars and former U.S. Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe. Even the U.S. Open organizers made their move, assigning the charming left-hander to Louis Armstrong Stadium for her first-round match.

McEnroe previously urged that it would be “a great story” if the host put Eala on bigger courts

It is the second-largest court at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center as it can cater more than 14,000 spectators, behind the Arthur Ashe Stadium which accommodates nearly 24,000 fans.

Also, Eala drew cheers on the center court after competing in the Stars of the Open – an exhibition event – where she bowed to her American friend Iva Jovic. Already a sight to behold, the crowd went crazy as their dads joined them in the game.

It turned out the most viewed match in U.S. Open’s YouTube channel as it closing in on 2 million views, eclipsing the 2009 men’s finals clash of Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer and Argentine Juan Martin del Potro.

But it can be recalled, Eala was already a big hit in the U.S. Open last year, entering as main draw debutant in the meet and making it a fitting one after she stunned 14th-ranked Clara Tauson, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (11), before the 8,000 spectators at the Grandstand.

Currently world No. 18 and 17th seeded in the final major, Eala admitted that she is taking inspiration from her loved ones and country, helping her to continue to work on her unprecedented dreams.

“I would say, anything is possible and to dream big,” said Eala. “I think me as a person, I’m very ambitious, and although there was no one from my country who did this before, was successful in tennis, you know, I took inspiration from anyone I could, from my family, from my brother.”

“So I think just to be ambitious and to dream big and know that you can do it,” she added.

As she eyes another historic triumph in New York, Eala is also gearing up for her much-awaited appearance in the coming 2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya in Japan.