Airsoft-armed robber arrested in Manila

By Diann Calucin

A 52‑year‑old man was arrested after robbing a woman of her cellphone in Tondo, Manila, while armed with a replica firearm.

Police identified the suspect as Romeo Hernandez of Barangay 103.

According to investigators, Hernandez confronted a 45‑year‑old victim outside her home on Aug. 28 and, brandishing what appeared to be a real gun, demanded her iPhone 13 Pro Max before fleeing.

The victim sought help from Barangay 85 officials, who coordinated with personnel of the Don Bosco Police Community Precinct under MPD’s Raxabago Station 1.

A follow‑up operation led officers to a house along F. Varona Street in Barangay 85, where Hernandez was arrested at around 7:16 p.m.

During a protective search, police recovered the stolen cellphone and a black Glock 18 replica tucked into the suspect’s waistband. Hernandez was taken for medical examination before being brought to the station.

Authorities said he faces a complaint for robbery under Article 293 of the Revised Penal Code and a possible violation of Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition.