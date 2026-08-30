Weljon Mindoro suffers first career defeat vs Ocampo

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Weljon Mindoro suffered a knockout defeat against Mexican veteran Carlos Ocampo in their 10-round non-title catchweight bout at the Galen Center in Los Angeles on Sunday (PH time).

The Filipino pug just couldn’t sustain the impressive start to the bout and suffered a ninth round technical knockout defeat.

The veteran Ocampo unloaded a slick right counter right which landed flush to the jaw of Mindoro, who immediately went down after the hit.

The 29-year-old Filipino managed to get back up and beat the count but his corner waved the flag formally ending the fight at the 1:29 mark of the penultimate round.

Undefeated prior to the contest, Mindoro was actually dictating the tempo in the early round, even opening a cut above Ocampo’s right eye with a big right hand in the third

Ocampo, who has been in several title fights against Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora, rallied back into the contest and began landing big hits during the middle rounds before finally drilling the decisive right hand in the ninth round.

The World Boxing Council Federación Centroamericana de Boxeo middleweight crown was supposed to be at stake in the bout but Ocampo came in overweight at 165-pounds.

Mindoro dropped to a 17-1-1 record with 16 knockouts while Ocampo improved to a 39-4 slate.