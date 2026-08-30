Tulfo eyes amendments to Oil Deregulation Law for pricing transparency

By Hannah Torregoza

Senator Erwin Tulfo vowed on Sunday, August 30, to pursue amendments to the Oil Deregulation Law, aiming to mandate stricter pricing transparency among Philippine oil companies.

Tulfo, who chairs the Senate Committee on Energy, said the reforms would strengthen the Department of Energy’s (DOE) authority over oil firms, requiring them to justify price increases instead of imposing arbitrary hikes.

“What we will do is strengthen the powers of the DOE. No more arbitrary price shocks—they will have to explain why they increase their prices in a certain way,” Tulfo stressed.

He argued that the current law has burdened Filipinos, comparing its effects to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA), which allows system losses to be passed on to consumers.

Tulfo said the amendments would prevent companies from exploiting outdated policies that unfairly charge the public.

While critics claim the reforms may only reduce fuel costs by a few pesos, Tulfo insisted that even small savings are significant for ordinary families struggling with inflation.

“What matters is the principle. You cannot just sit idly and let ordinary Filipinos pay for services they did not benefit from, or pay fuel without understanding how it was priced,” he said.