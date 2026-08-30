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Pregnant woman delivers baby inside police car amid Bulacan floods

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Meycauyan City police help a pregnant woman who safely gave birth inside a police mobile car on Sunday, August 30. (Photo from Meycauayan City Police)

By Freddie Velez

BULACAN – Amid severe flooding in Meycauayan City, police officers rushed to the aid of a pregnant woman who safely gave birth inside a police mobile car in the early hours of Sunday, August 30.

At around 1:00 a.m., while conducting traffic assistance near the bridge in Barangay Banga, police personnel were approached by a man seeking urgent help for his wife, who was about to give birth.

With floodwaters rising and no transportation available, the officers quickly transported the couple aboard their patrol vehicle en route to the hospital.

However, before they could arrive, the woman went into labor.

The responding police personnel, together with her husband, assisted in the delivery, ensuring the safe birth of the child inside the police car.

Upon reaching the hospital, both mother and newborn were immediately given medical attention and were reported to be in stable condition.

Lt. Col. Melvin M. Florida Jr., Chief of Police of Meycauayan City, praised his team for their swift response and dedication, noting that their compassion and commitment to duty ensured the safety of both lives despite the challenges posed by the storm.

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