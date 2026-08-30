PLDT tests Thai club; Creamline vs Nxled

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Games Monday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

1:30 p.m. – EST Cola vs PLDT

4 p.m. – Nxled vs Creamline

6:30 p.m. – Ho Chi Minh vs Farm Fresh

Six teams bannered by defending champion PLDT open their respective title campaigns when the PVL Invitational Conference fires off at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Monday, Aug. 31.

The High Speed Hitters raise the curtain when they take on Thai guest team EST Cola at 1:30 p.m., while fancied Creamline and Nxled square off at 4 p.m. Vietnamese squad Ho Chi Minh and Farm Fresh clash in the 6:30 p.m. nightcap.

There will be little time for the six participating teams to rest, with the tournament set to run for six playdates in eight days, making every game crucial.

PLDT coach Rald Ricafort has plenty of weapons at his disposal in setting the tone for their title-retention campaign, with Savi Davison, Kim Dy and Alleiah Malaluan at the forefront of their assault.

Majoy Baron and Mika Reyes are also there to provide support for the squad, which seeks to regain its championship ways after finishing third in the last All-Filipino Conference.

EST Cola, however, is no pushover with the team parading Thailand’s Under-20 national team that placed fourth in its first appearance in 2024.

Hitters Papatchaya Phontham and Nannaphat Moonjakham, middle blocker Waruni Kanram, and liberos Jiratcha Naoprachum and Nichakorn Wansuk anchore the team, boasting of familiarity after having played together in last year’s VTV International Cup.

Meanwhile, Creamline is expected to showcase its veteran crew reinforced by Jaja Santiago, where she joins forces with Alyssa Valdez, Jema Galanza and Pangs Panaga in their bid to regain the crown they last won in 2024. They are set to challenge the equally talented Nxled frontline composed of Brooke Van Sickle, Myla Pablo and MJ Phillips.

The Farm Fresh-Ho Chi Minh tussle is equally enticing, with the Vietnamese expecting to pull off a surprise against the Foxies, which has skipper Ces Molina teaming up with Ara Galang.