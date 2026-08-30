PCG recovers last missing passenger in Zambales boat tragedy

By Martin Sadongdong

SAN MARCELINO, Zambales – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) confirmed on Sunday, August 30, that the body of the last passenger missing from the boat that sank in Mapanuepe Lake has been recovered, bringing the search to a close.

PCG spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said the search and rescue team found the remains of the 26‑year‑old woman at around 11:20 a.m. off Sitio Naban in Barangay Buhawen, about 1,100 meters from where the motorbanca went down.

The recovery raises the death toll to nine fatalities—three adults and six minors—making the incident one of the deadliest in the area in recent years.

The tragedy began on August 27 when a boat carrying 13 members of the Aeta community capsized while returning home from Barangay Buhawen, where they had gone to obtain food, medicine, and vaccinations.

Strong winds and waves struck the vessel, overturning it in the deep waters of Mapanuepe Lake.

Six passengers were confirmed dead the following day, while four others were rescued.

Two children were later found lifeless on Aug. 29, before the final victim was recovered Sunday.

Mapanuepe Lake, formed after the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption, remains a challenging environment for rescue operations due to its depth and remote location.