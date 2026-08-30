La Salle’s Laude shows class at PTTG intercollegiate meet

La Salle’s Angel Laude completed her amazing run to win the collegiate women’s singles title at the 2026 PTTF Intercollegiate and Interscholastic Challenge on Saturday at The Home Court at Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City.

The UAAP Season 86 MVP cruised through the competition without dropping a single game, capping her run with a sweep of Far Eastern University’s Cate Sarmiento in the final, 11-6, 11-3, 11-8, to claim the title in the tournament backed by the Huaching Foundation, Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT, Topcoms Marketing Inc., Mizuno Philippines, Cara Celine Dormtel, Gold Cross Security Agency, and Best Options Assistance Inc., along with Dino Jalandoni, Bombit Silva, and Eric Ongkauco.

Laude earlier dominated her group and never looked back in the playoffs, booking her spot in the final after dispatching fellow Lady Paddler Leslie Dizon, 11-3, 11-5, 11-4.

The seasoned paddler, however, shared that being part of the national squad has been a double-edged sword.

Sarmiento, meanwhile, settled for silver in the singles competition while also earning a bronze medal after reaching the semifinals of the women’s doubles.

University of Santo Tomas, meanwhile, secured a 1-2 finish in the women’s doubles, with Kaye Encarnacion and Janna Paculba defeating top seeds Althea Gudes and Micah Tanate, 8-11, 11-7, 15-13, 11-8, in the final.

On the men’s side, DLSU’s Morrison Torres captured his second medal of the tournament after teaming up with Joseph Noriega to win the men’s doubles gold.

Torres, who reached the semifinals of the singles draw, and Noriega turned back UST’s Dirk Atilano and Josh Canalin, 8-11, 13-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-7, to secure the title.