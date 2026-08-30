HeadlinesSportsTable Tennis

La Salle’s Laude shows class at PTTG intercollegiate meet

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
La Salle's Angel Laude (PFFT photo)

La Salle’s Angel Laude  completed her amazing run to win the collegiate women’s singles title at the 2026 PTTF Intercollegiate and Interscholastic Challenge on Saturday at The Home Court at Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City.

The UAAP Season 86 MVP cruised through the competition without dropping a single game, capping her run with a sweep of Far Eastern University’s Cate Sarmiento in the final, 11-6, 11-3, 11-8, to claim the title in the tournament backed by the Huaching Foundation, Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT, Topcoms Marketing Inc., Mizuno Philippines, Cara Celine Dormtel, Gold Cross Security Agency, and Best Options Assistance Inc., along with Dino Jalandoni, Bombit Silva, and Eric Ongkauco.

Laude earlier dominated her group and never looked back in the playoffs, booking her spot in the final after dispatching fellow Lady Paddler Leslie Dizon, 11-3, 11-5, 11-4.

The seasoned paddler, however, shared that being part of the national squad has been a double-edged sword.

Sarmiento, meanwhile, settled for silver in the singles competition while also earning a bronze medal after reaching the semifinals of the women’s doubles.

University of Santo Tomas, meanwhile, secured a 1-2 finish in the women’s doubles, with Kaye Encarnacion and Janna Paculba defeating top seeds Althea Gudes and Micah Tanate, 8-11, 11-7, 15-13, 11-8, in the final.

On the men’s side, DLSU’s Morrison Torres captured his second medal of the tournament after teaming up with Joseph Noriega to win the men’s doubles gold.

Torres, who reached the semifinals of the singles draw, and Noriega turned back UST’s Dirk Atilano and Josh Canalin, 8-11, 13-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-7, to secure the title.

 

NUNS starts title retention bid with demolition of UST
Ginebra, TNT eye wins No. 2 in PBA
Army, Sta. Elena near finals
Altas in must-win vs streaking Lions
Intel cop slain in front of Negros town mayor
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kai Sotto has the knowledge, instincts ‘like a point guard’ – Cone
Next Article Federer brought to tears during his induction into Hall of Fame

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Cyclones, ‘Habagat’ leave 33 dead, billions in damages
Headlines News
Metro Manila choked by haze from Indonesia fires
Headlines News
Heavily-armed druggie shot dead in Negros shootout
Headlines News
Man throws dead dog into Marikina River
Headlines News