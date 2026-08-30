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Dad kills own child, 3, in Ilocos Sur

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Freddie Lazaro

TAGUDIN, Ilocos Sur — A three‑year‑old boy was brutally stabbed by his 29‑year‑old father inside their home in Barangay Lacong on Friday, Aug. 28, police said in a belated report.

Investigators said the suspect, a resident of the town, fled immediately after the attack and is now the subject of a manhunt.

According to police, the victim’s grandmother and aunt heard the child talking with the suspect at around 1 a.m. on August 28.

Hours later, at around 11 a.m., the grandmother grew suspicious when the boy failed to come out of the room.

She opened the door and found him lying motionless, covered with a blanket. When she pulled it away, she saw blood on his chest, revealing that he had been stabbed.

The child was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police are conducting follow‑up operations to locate and arrest the suspect.

 

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