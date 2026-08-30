HeadlinesNews

Bully blinds teen in Baguio attack

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
The victim recovering at the hospital after being violently punched and later blinded by another teenager in Baguio City. (Photo via Zaldy Comanda)

By Zaldy Comanda

BAGUIO CITY – Parents are seeking justice for their 13‑year‑old son who lost sight in one eye after being violently punched by a 12‑year‑old classmate in Barangay Quezon Hill Proper on Aug. 20.

According to police reports, the incident happened at around 2:10 p.m. when the younger boy suddenly struck the victim in the face. The blow landed directly on the left eye, causing severe damage.

Medical records from the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center showed the teenager was admitted the same day, complaining of pain and loss of vision.

Doctors later diagnosed him with a ruptured left globe and periorbital contusion, leaving him blind in one eye.

He was discharged on Aug. 23.

The victim’s family said authorities failed to give the case proper attention, noting that unlike other bullying incidents that went viral, their son’s ordeal did not receive the same urgency.

They lamented that more concern seemed to be shown for the welfare of the boy who threw the punch than for their child, who now faces permanent disability.

City Police Director Ruel Tagel said the case is being investigated under the juvenile justice system.

The 12‑year‑old suspect was turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development Office for assessment and intervention under Republic Act 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act.

 

Don’t flaunt wealth, State workers told
Soldier, 3 rebels die in clashes
Gov’t to sell assets for COVID vaccine
Who will end up brokenhearted?: Cignal, Nxled in duel of unbeaten teams
Vice mayoral bet shot dead in Pangasinan
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Dad kills own child, 3, in Ilocos Sur
Next Article 8.1 million displaced by Habagat onslaught – OCD

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Cyclones, ‘Habagat’ leave 33 dead, billions in damages
Headlines News
Metro Manila choked by haze from Indonesia fires
Headlines News
Heavily-armed druggie shot dead in Negros shootout
Headlines News
Man throws dead dog into Marikina River
Headlines News