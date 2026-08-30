Bully blinds teen in Baguio attack

By Zaldy Comanda

BAGUIO CITY – Parents are seeking justice for their 13‑year‑old son who lost sight in one eye after being violently punched by a 12‑year‑old classmate in Barangay Quezon Hill Proper on Aug. 20.

According to police reports, the incident happened at around 2:10 p.m. when the younger boy suddenly struck the victim in the face. The blow landed directly on the left eye, causing severe damage.

Medical records from the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center showed the teenager was admitted the same day, complaining of pain and loss of vision.

Doctors later diagnosed him with a ruptured left globe and periorbital contusion, leaving him blind in one eye.

He was discharged on Aug. 23.

The victim’s family said authorities failed to give the case proper attention, noting that unlike other bullying incidents that went viral, their son’s ordeal did not receive the same urgency.

They lamented that more concern seemed to be shown for the welfare of the boy who threw the punch than for their child, who now faces permanent disability.

City Police Director Ruel Tagel said the case is being investigated under the juvenile justice system.

The 12‑year‑old suspect was turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development Office for assessment and intervention under Republic Act 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act.