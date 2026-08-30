Alex Eala returns to the US Open with a roaring fan base and on a path to stardom

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 8,000 fans packed the Grandstand at the U.S. Open last year to witness Alex Eala rally from down 5-1 in the third set to upset 14th-ranked Clara Tauson. The crowd went crazy, waving Filipino flags to celebrate the comeback.

Eala is now up to a career-best 18th in the world, and at just 21 appears to be on a trajectory to stardom that has outgrown all but the biggest venues at Flushing Meadows.

“The crowd is going to be wild for her,” ESPN’s Patrick McEnroe said. “Better make sure they don’t put her on one of those side courts early in the tournament.”

Eala is back in New York for the latest stop on the whirlwind tour that has her on a path to being one of the future faces of tennis. She is less than a month removed from winning in Washington for her first WTA title, and her popularity is exploding in the process.

Back at a Grand Slam after reaching the round of 16 at Wimbledon, she called herself “a drop in the ocean” while downplaying her impact on the sport.

“At the forefront of everything is gratitude: I’m very grateful for the support that my fans give me and that my supporters give me,” Eala said Friday. “Every single WTA player and every single ATP player has contributed to the world of tennis and its history just by being here and by putting in the work every single day.”

Part of what grounded Eala, she believes, is partnering with Venus Williams in doubles a couple of times this summer. She has also studied tennis history along the way and realized how much work it takes to get to the top.

“That really keeps me humble,” Eala said. “It keeps me motivated to work harder and stay among these incredible people.”

One of those incredible people is third-ranked Jessica Pegula, who was up a set in the final in Washington. Eala came back to become the first player from the Philippines to win a singles title on the tour.

“I’ve gotten to compete against the best of the best a lot more frequently,” Eala said. “I have experienced so much growth in the past year, and so many milestones in my career.”

Eala practiced Saturday with former No. 1 player Naomi Osaka. Unsurprisingly, the pair drew an audience.

“She brings such amazing crowd, even for practice,” Osaka said. “I really like her. I think she’s got a really solid head on her shoulders. She seems so grateful for everything. Obviously, she’s a great player.”

Mary Joe Fernandez, who once was ranked as high as fourth, called Eala “a big star to highlight” at the U.S. Open.

“Her game’s really good,” Fernandez said. “She backs it up. She’s improved tremendously, I think, in the last 12 months when we saw her break through. She’s getting better and better.”

Fernandez, now an ESPN analyst, marvels at Eala’s “off the charts” fan following that she saw firsthand last year in Miami.

“It’s just gotten bigger and bigger everywhere she goes,” Fernandez said. “Every point is loud. Every point she wins, it feels like she’s won more than a point. It’s remarkable.”

Eala is scheduled to play her first-round match against American qualifier Mary Stoiana. She would need to win three in a row to potentially set up a showdown with fourth-seeded Coco Gauff, which would almost certainly put Eala on center stage at Arthur Ashe Stadium.