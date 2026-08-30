8.1 million displaced by Habagat onslaught – OCD

By Martin Sadongdong and Betheena Unite

Severe weather from the enhanced southwest monsoon (Habagat) has displaced 8.1 million individuals, or 2.3 million families, across multiple regions, according to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

As of Sunday, Aug. 30, 646 areas were submerged in floodwaters, with Central Luzon hardest hit, recording 402 flooded areas across Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales. Other regions affected included Mimaropa (151 areas), NCR (53 areas), Western Visayas (26 areas), Ilocos (7 areas), Calabarzon (6 areas), and Zamboanga Peninsula (1 area).

The flooding forced 43,500 individuals (13,500 families) into 523 evacuation centers, while 3,200 houses were damaged.

Infrastructure losses were estimated at ₱6.16 billion, with agricultural damage at ₱2.32 billion.

OCD reported that ₱1.69 billion in assistance has already been extended to affected communities.

Authorities are closely monitoring La Mesa Dam and the Marikina River, warning of possible forced evacuations in Metro Manila.

OCD Deputy Administrator Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV assured the public that the government has sufficient food and non‑food supplies, with replenishment plans ready once weather conditions improve.

Malacañang, meanwhile, said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is closely monitoring the situation of Filipinos affected by the widespread flooding.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro stressed that the President has directed agencies to respond swiftly to victims’ needs, emphasizing that government operations continue despite criticisms over his personal engagements.

“Sa gitna ng matinding pag‑ulan, patuloy ang kanyang pagbabantay at pag‑uutos sa mga ahensya upang matiyak ang kaligtasan at agarang pagtulong sa ating mga kababayan,” Castro said.