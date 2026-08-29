BowlingSports

PH youth bowlers bag bronze in Indonesia Junior tiff

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
(Philippine Bowling Federation, Inc.)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Team Philippines, composed of Karmella Denmari Yap, Franchesca Nicole Togores, Anne Calamba, and Rachel Marie Nedamo, made an impression and won a bronze medal in the girls’ team event of the 25th Asian Junior Bowling Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia recently.

The Filipina bowlers tallied 2137 pinfalls to finish third in the 10-team field, with Calamba leading the team assault by averaging 206.67 pinfalls.

Nedamo backed Calamba with 175.33, while Yap and Togores tallied 171 and 159.33 points, respectively.

Malaysia topped the contest with 2,209, followed by Singapore with 2,173.

Meanwhile, their boys counterpart settled for 7th after logging 4705 pinfalls.

In masters event, Calamba wound up 12th overall.

Under the guidance of national team coach Jojo Canare alongside fellow mentors Boy Florencio and Herman Santos, the Philippines brought 12 rising stars from the country to join and gain experience in the Asian bowling joust.

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