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Cebu breakup turns fatal after ex‑boyfriend’s stabbing

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A police officer checks the bloodied ex-lovers inside a room of a house in Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga town, Cebu. (Contributed photo)

By Calvin Cordova

CEBU CITY – A student’s desperate bid for reconciliation turned into a deadly rampage after his ex-girlfriend firmly rejected him in Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga town, Cebu, on Saturday morning, August 1.

Police said “Risa,” a 21‑year‑old college student, was fatally stabbed multiple times by her former boyfriend “John,” who later tried to take his own life.

Investigators revealed the two had ended their four‑year relationship just last month.

Hoping to win her back, the suspect visited Risa at her home, where she was accompanied by her sister. The pair spoke privately in a room after the sister stepped out.

According to police, John locked the door and pleaded for another chance. But when Risa stood firm in her decision to end the relationship, his frustration boiled over.

Enraged by rejection, he pulled out a kitchen knife and repeatedly stabbed her before turning the weapon on himself, inflicting wounds to his neck and chest.

Responding officers struggled to break into the locked room. By the time they gained entry, Risa was already dead, while John was found bleeding heavily.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital.

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