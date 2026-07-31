Ombudsman eyes raps vs Legarda, Leviste for alleged abuse of power in ₱10-B solar contracts

By Jel Santos

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed plunder and graft complaints against Sen. Loren Legarda and her son, Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste, citing alleged abuse of legislative and regulatory powers to secure exclusive solar energy contracts.

Former Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and several others were also included in the charge sheet.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla explained that Leviste’s company failed to deliver on its commitment to produce electricity under contracts worth at least ₱10 billion, causing what he described as “hundreds of billions” in losses to the government and the Filipino people.

He likened the situation to “ghost electricity,” where promised solar output was never produced.

Remulla further alleged that Legarda used her position as then chair of the Senate Finance Committee to help her son secure the exclusive franchise, effectively blocking other investors from entering the solar energy sector.

“Parang sila ang naging nagmamay-ari ng araw, to the exclusion of other Filipinos,” he said.

The Ombudsman stressed that charges were filed because the contracts not only failed to deliver electricity projects but also resulted in the eventual sale of what he called Leviste’s “solar empire,” leaving the public to bear the losses.

As of posting, Legarda and Leviste have yet to issue statements in response to the complaints.