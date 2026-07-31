Fast-forward to your next era with up to ₱400,000 from Maya Personal Loan

Everyone has something they’re working toward next, whether it’s growing a business, renovating a home, investing in their future, or reaching another life milestone. But while bigger goals often come with bigger financial needs, getting the financing to make them happen shouldn’t feel like another hurdle.

For many Filipinos, applying for a personal loan can still mean preparing documents, completing multiple requirements, and making repeated trips to the bank. But borrowing for a bigger goal doesn’t have to be that complicated.

With Maya Personal Loan, users can apply directly in the Maya app with no paperwork or collateral required. Once approved, the loan proceeds are credited straight to their Maya Wallet, making it easier to move from planning to doing.

Now, Maya, the country’s leading digital financial services platform, is giving eligible users even more flexibility by increasing the borrowing limit for Maya Personal Loan to up to ₱400,000 through the same fast, fully digital application.

The higher loan limit also comes with repayment terms of up to 48 months, allowing users to spread payments into predictable monthly installments that are easier to fit into their budget.

By making the entire borrowing journey fully digital—from application to disbursement—Maya Personal Loan removes much of the complexity traditionally associated with borrowing, giving users a simpler way to access financing when they’re ready to take their next big step.

To know more, visit maya.ph or mayabank.ph, and follow @makeyourmoneymaya on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok to stay updated. Approval and offer are subject to credit evaluation. Maya Philippines, Inc. and Maya Bank, Inc. are regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. www.bsp.gov.ph. For 24/7 assistance, visit the Help Center in the Maya app or call us from 8 AM to 7 PM daily at +632 8845-7788.