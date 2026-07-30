Woman in ₱3.7‑M crypto scam handed to police

By Jean Fernando

A 40‑year‑old woman was handed over to police after being placed under citizen’s arrest for her alleged role in a ₱3.7‑million cryptocurrency scam in Pasay City.

Pasay police chief Col. Joselito M. de Sesto identified the suspect as Glenn Yzabel of Makati City.

Investigators said the case stemmed from a July 22 transaction along Roxas Boulevard, where the victim transferred 60,000 USDT (Tether), worth about ₱3.7 million, to a wallet address allegedly provided by Yzabel.

Police said the suspect immediately denied receiving the funds, claiming the cryptocurrency was fake.

But blockchain records, peer-to-peer app logs, and wallet support confirmation showed the assets were successfully received and later moved to another wallet allegedly controlled by her.

On July 28, the victim met Yzabel again after she allegedly demanded an additional ₱200,000, supposedly as a “wallet top-up” before releasing the original funds.

The victim then placed her under a citizen’s arrest and brought her to Pasay Police Sub Station 1 at the CCP Complex.

Yzabel was later turned over to the Investigation and Detective Management Section for inquest proceedings on estafa charges under Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.