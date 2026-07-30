Bloodless but productive drug war effective, PNP says

By Aaron Recuenco

Bloodless but productive — that is how the aggressive campaign against illegal drugs should be, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Thursday, July 30, after the government reported around ₱122 billion worth of confiscated illegal drugs since July 2022.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the drug haul in the past four years, along with the arrest of more than 206,000 drug suspects, was achieved through stronger coordination among law enforcement agencies, anchored on an evidence‑based and rights‑based approach.

“The challenge four years ago was whether an effective and successful anti‑illegal drugs campaign anchored on the rule of law and human rights was possible. We in the PNP proved it, we learned a lot from it, and in strong coordination with other agencies, we will continue marching on,” Nartatez said.

Earlier, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) reported that authorities seized ₱122.53 billion worth of illegal drugs from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2026 in nationwide operations conducted in close coordination with the PNP and other law enforcement agencies.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla noted that the gains of the current campaign are significantly higher compared to the past administration, which recorded ₱91 billion worth of illegal drugs seized over six years.

Nartatez cited the strong partnership between the PNP and PDEA in intelligence sharing and operational coordination. “Our strong partnership and sustained cooperation with other law enforcement agencies have contributed to curbing the operations of drug syndicates,” he said.

He added that the PNP will continue locating and dismantling drug dens nationwide, with the goal of paralyzing syndicates’ operational capability.

He stressed, however, that police operations against illegal drugs will remain anchored on evidence, due process, and accountability.