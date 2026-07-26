PNP welcomes Timor‑Leste’s ASEANAPOL membership to boost regional security

By Aaron Recuenco

The country’s hosting of this year’s Association of Southeast Asian Nations Chiefs of Police (ASEANAPOL) became historic as it paved the way for the endorsement of Timor‑Leste as its 11th member.

Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., PNP chief and this year’s ASEANAPOL chairman, said the move will further strengthen regional cooperation not only against transnational crime but also in pursuing fugitives.

Timor‑Leste, it was recalled, once became a hiding place for a wanted Philippine congressman.

He was later arrested and turned over to the Philippines after Timor‑Leste declared it would not allow the country to become a haven for fugitives.

“Timor‑Leste’s admission will strengthen our regional security architecture by expanding intelligence sharing, operational coordination, and information exchange across Southeast Asia,” Nartatez said.

“With another trusted partner in ASEANAPOL, we can better address cross‑border crimes and threats, including trafficking, smuggling, and cyber‑enabled crimes, through a more coordinated and unified response,” he added.

The endorsement was one of the major outcomes of the 44th ASEANAPOL Conference hosted by the Philippines.

The move now awaits formal adoption through the Joint Communique before it takes effect. Once admitted, Timor‑Leste will become the organization’s 11th member country.

The conference also approved measures to strengthen regional cooperation against illicit drug trafficking, terrorism, human trafficking, firearms smuggling, cybercrime, financial crime, wildlife crime, maritime crime, and online scam operations.

Nartatez said the PNP hopes its chairmanship will be remembered for translating regional commitments into operational results.

“Our goal is to leave a legacy of stronger regional cooperation built on trust, practical collaboration, and shared responsibility,” he said.

“More than successfully hosting the conference, we want the agreements reached here to translate into concrete actions that enhance public safety, strengthen our collective response to transnational crime, and reinforce ASEANAPOL as a results‑driven organization.”

The 44th ASEANAPOL Conference gathered police chiefs and heads of delegation from member countries, along with 12 dialogue partners and 11 observer organizations, under the theme “United in Vision: Securing People and Strengthening Collaboration.”