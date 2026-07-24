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Man threatens to kill ex‑wife over ₱80K

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Carla Bauto Dena

Police arrested a man in Bacoor City, Cavite, on Thursday, July 23, after he allegedly threatened to harm his ex‑wife unless she gave him money.

According to a report from the Police Regional Office 4A, the suspect, identified only as alias Ronuel, demanded ₱80,000 from his former spouse, claiming it was payment for a damaged painting.

The complainant told authorities the demand was also tied to threats of continued assault and even death if she failed to comply.

She revealed that she had repeatedly suffered physical abuse at his hands, and the threats escalated when he insisted on the cash.

Acting on her complaint, the Bacoor Component City Police Station (Bacoor CCPS) launched an entrapment operation that led to his arrest.

The suspect is now in police custody and faces extortion charges.

 

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