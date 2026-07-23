Marcos calls for reset in PH‑China dialogue after Ayungin clash

By Betheena Unite

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has expressed hope for a reset in Philippine‑China relations following the recent Ayungin Shoal incident, where a Navy personnel was injured.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Thursday, July 23, that Marcos met with Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan for more than an hour on Tuesday, stressing that he does not want such incidents to happen again and wants bilateral ties “reset toward better cooperation.”

“The President wants these events not to be repeated and for the relationship between China and the Philippines to be reset toward stronger bilateral ties,” Castro said.

She added that both sides exchanged views and ended the meeting on a positive note, with the ambassador leaving “smiling.”

Castro explained that by reset, Marcos meant reopening dialogue on existing issues to achieve better outcomes.

She emphasized that the government continues to deal with China “in good faith,” despite disputes over the West Philippine Sea.

While Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro has publicly called China untrustworthy, Castro clarified that the President’s role requires engaging foreign representatives without assuming dishonesty from the outset.

“Mahirap makipag-deal kapag ang kausap mo iniisip mo kaagad, magsisinungaling. So, dapat nating isipin, nakikipag-usap tayo, nakikipag-negotiate tayo na iyong taong kausap natin ay also in god faith,” she said when asked if the country remains optimistic and faithful that China will still comply with its assertions or deals with the Philippines.

The Palace official stressed that whatever the Defense chief’s opinion may be, “that is his own view, and it is likely based on the facts available to him.”

However, it does not mean that when the President meets with a representative of China, he assumes from the outset that the representative is lying, Castro added.

“Bakit pa tayo makikipag-usap at makikipag-negotiate kung iisipin naman natin na sila din ay nagsisinungaling. So, may mga pagkakataon na maaari nating sabihin na hindi sila nagsasabi ng totoo, hindi totoo ang kanilang mga kini-claim. Pero hindi ibig sabihin na kapag makikipag-negotiate tayo at makikipag-usap tayo, hindi tayo maniniwala sa kanila,” Castro explained.

Asked if the Palace would call the attention of Teodoro, Castro said they will not be doing such action.