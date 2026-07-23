High‑speed overtake attempt leads to rider’s death in Rizal

By Richielyn Canlas

A 22‑year‑old motorcycle rider lost his life after a failed overtaking attempt along Manila East Road in Barangay Batingan, Binangonan, Rizal, early Tuesday, July 21.

Police identified the victim only as “John,” a resident of Binangonan. Investigators said John, with a back rider, was trailing another motorcycle driven by “Jeffrey” around 3:30 a.m. when he tried to overtake at high speed.

In the process, John’s motorcycle sideswiped Jeffrey’s, causing both riders to lose control and crash onto the concrete pavement.

Responding personnel rushed them to Margarito A. Duavit Memorial Hospital, but John was declared dead on arrival due to severe injuries.

Jeffrey remains under treatment for multiple injuries, while John’s back rider was transferred to the Philippine Orthopedic Center for a fractured left leg.

Authorities said the case is still under investigation.