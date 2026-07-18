BJMP: No air‑conditioned cell for Marcoleta

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) denied claims that Sen. Rodante Marcoleta and other high‑profile detainees are enjoying air‑conditioned cells at the Quezon City Jail Male Dormitory (QCJMD).

BJMP spokesperson Supt. Jayrex Bustinera branded the claims “unfounded,” stressing that no inmate gets VIP treatment. He said the air‑conditioners spotted at the facility are for doctors’ consultation rooms and staff offices — not for prisoners.

“That’s the doctors’ consultation area, ‘yung may aircon. Infirmary cell block ‘yung isolation cell,” Bustinera explained.

Marcoleta, now in the infirmary, will be moved to the general jail population on July 22

The infirmary, Bustinera added, is reserved for inmates with contagious diseases or those needing constant medical care.

The senator was committed to QCJMD on July 15, undergoing the standard intake process.

Hours later, Sandiganbayan Justice Karl Miranda inspected the jail’s cells, infirmary, classrooms, sunning area, and E‑Dalaw section to check its readiness for PDLs needing medical attention.

“The BJMP welcomes such oversight activities as part of its commitment to transparency and accountability,” Bustinera said.

BJMP Director Efren Nemeño affirmed the bureau’s commitment to safe, secure, and humane detention facilities, stressing that no special treatment will be given to any PDLs — even those facing graft and corruption charges.

Aside from Marcoleta, QCJMD now holds Senator Jinggoy Estrada, former Senator Bong Revilla, ex‑Rep. Mike Defensor, and several DPWH officials linked to anomalous flood control projects. (Chito Chavez)