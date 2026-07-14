Police recover ₱90k jewelry after housemaid theft

By Jonathan Hicap

Police arrested a 43‑year‑old housemaid in Muntinlupa after her employer discovered pawnshop receipts linking her to missing jewelry worth more than ₱180,000.

The suspect, identified only as “Janice,” worked for a jewelry shop owner in Alabang Hills Village, Barangay Cupang.

Authorities said her employer, alias “Maricor,” uncovered a pawnshop receipt for a gold necklace valued at ₱12,571 during an inspection of Janice’s belongings.

This led investigators to verify that seven jewelry items—including necklaces, rings, earrings, and pendants worth ₱90,315—had been pawned under Janice’s name.

Police recovered the pawned items, but other valuables amounting to ₱94,145—including a diamond ring, a necklace with a diamond and emerald pendant, a wristwatch, and a bracelet—remain missing.

Janice now faces seven counts of qualified theft under Article 310 of the Revised Penal Code.

Southern Police District (SPD) director Brig. Gen. Glenn Oliver Cinco commended the Muntinlupa police for swiftly tracing the stolen jewelry and securing the suspect’s arrest.