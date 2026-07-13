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Manila braces for rainy‑season illnesses

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
(Tempo file photo)

By Diann Calucin

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has ordered intensified monitoring and prevention measures against common rainy‑season illnesses, directing city health officials to strengthen surveillance of W.I.L.D. diseases—water‑borne infections, influenza‑like illnesses, leptospirosis, and dengue.

Domagoso instructed Manila Health Department (MHD) Chief Dr. Grace Padilla to reconvene hospital directors and health leaders to coordinate response efforts and submit daily reports on emerging cases.

He emphasized that these illnesses typically surge during prolonged rainfall, making early detection and swift action critical.

With weeks of persistent rains, the city government is taking proactive steps to safeguard residents, including heightened monitoring, rapid reporting, and preparedness measures across Manila’s seven hospitals.

Domagoso assured the public that the city is ready to respond to potential outbreaks and continues to prioritize public health protection.

 

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