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Fake Pag‑IBIG agent nabbed in ₱1.12-M scam

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
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Personnel from CIDG Davao City Field Unit and Pag-IBIG Fund Davao Branch inspect documents and secure the fake housing agent suspect during an entrapment operation at Pag-IBIG Fund Davao Office at Pryce Tower, Davao City on July 7. (Photo from PNP-CIDG)

Authorities in Davao City arrested a 34‑year‑old woman who posed as a Pag‑IBIG Fund agent to defraud a homebuyer of ₱1.12 million in a bogus foreclosed property scheme.

The suspect, known only as “Lyza” of Bangkal, Talomo District, had no authority or license to operate as a Pag‑IBIG representative.

Yet she presented herself as one, offering 18 foreclosed residential properties across the city since April 2026 and promising to fast‑track paperwork.

Believing her claims, the victim paid ₱1 million for housing units in Deca Homes, Emily Homes, and Portville Subdivision.

The fraud unraveled when the buyer verified the transactions with Pag‑IBIG Fund Davao Branch, which confirmed the documents were counterfeit and that Lyza had no affiliation with the agency.

On July 7, an entrapment operation led by the CIDG Davao City Field Unit, in coordination with Pag‑IBIG Fund Davao Branch, cornered the suspect inside the Pag‑IBIG Fund Office at Pryce Tower, JP Laurel Avenue.

She was arrested after demanding an additional ₱120,000 to “finalize” the paperwork.

Lyza is now facing charges for violations of Republic Act 9485 (Anti‑Red Tape Act of 2007), Article 177 of the Revised Penal Code (Usurpation of Authority or Official Functions), and Article 315 (Estafa). (Selena Atun)

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