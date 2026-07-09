Fast and furious 5150 Triathlon seen in Panglao

A lightning-fast race is expected to unfold when the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon celebrates its milestone 10th edition on Sunday, July 12, in Panglao, Bohol, where a predominantly flat course is tipped to produce blistering times while still demanding tactical discipline, endurance and resilience against the island’s heat, humidity and strategically placed rolling climbs.

Long regarded as one of the country’s premier Olympic-distance triathlons, the event offers the perfect balance of speed and challenge. The relatively flat bike and run courses encourage aggressive racing, but the tropical conditions, exposed roads and short uphill sections are expected to separate the strongest from the rest, making victory far from guaranteed.

Good weather permitting, organizers anticipate a fast-paced, fiercely contested race across all age-group divisions and the centerpiece Elite category, featuring members of the national team, rising endurance stars and a strong international field from 23 countries eager to challenge the Philippines’ top triathletes on one of the sport’s most celebrated island venues.

The Olympic-distance race features a 1.5-km swim, 40-km bike and 10-km run.

The swim begins with a triangular clockwise course off Panglao’s crystal-clear waters. Athletes will complete three 500-meter legs before returning to shore and heading into the first transition.

The bike course starts beside The Bellevue Resort before opening into Panglao’s smooth island roads. While largely flat and ideal for sustained speed, the course includes several short but testing climbs that could prove decisive as competitors battle both one another and the tropical elements.

The single-loop closing run segment winds through paved roads, quiet villages, forested stretches and open countryside before returning to The Bellevue Resort for the finish. Though relatively flat, the exposed sections and midday heat promise a stern final examination of every athlete’s endurance.

Beyond the competition, Bohol provides an unforgettable backdrop for both athletes and visitors. Renowned for its pristine white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, rich marine life and iconic natural attractions, the island combines world-class racing conditions with warm Filipino hospitality. Recognized as a UNESCO Global Geopark and promoted as a Regenerative Island, Bohol offers competitors and tourists alike the chance to experience spectacular landscapes, vibrant local culture and sustainable tourism in one destination.

The race also serves as the penultimate leg of the inaugural four-stop 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series, showcasing four of the country’s most scenic island destinations while promoting sports tourism.

Organized by Sunrise Events, Inc., the series forms part of the National Sports Tourism-Inter Agency Council’s initiative to position the Philippines as a premier global destination for endurance sports, with the Philippine Sports Commission spearheading the initiative with support from the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA).

The race weekend also welcomes newcomers through the Sunrise Sprint, featuring a 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike and five-kilometer run, giving first-time and recreational athletes an accessible introduction to multisport racing.

Relay competitions in the men’s, women’s and mixed divisions will likewise showcase many of the country’s leading triathlon clubs.

The Islands of the Philippines Series concludes on Sept. 20 at Samal Island in Davao City, following last year’s successful debut highlighted by scenic coastal roads, white-sand beaches and enthusiastic community support.