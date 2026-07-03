Alas U18 squads falls short of clinching quarters spot, bows to Indonesia

The Philippines failed to secure a quarterfinal berth after absorbing a 22-25, 13-25, 26-28 loss to Indonesia on Friday in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Girls’ U18 Championship at the Terminal 21 Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Ma. Ellaine Lorraine Gonzalvo scored 12 points on 12 attacks and two aces, while Xyz Ellen Rayco chipped in 10 points on nine attacks and one block for the Filipinos, which put up a strong challenge in the one hour and 32-minute encounter.

Sharina Rhayza Lleses and Adeleine Terese Agustin contributed eight and six points, respectively for the squad that won the bronze medal in the Princess Cup.

“I can say that we played good today but Indonesia played better. We have to move on from this loss and focus on our next game,” said head coach Ray Karl Dimaculangan, who is assisted by Kenan Jairus Quitco and Marco Ely Maclang.

The Philippines ranked third in Pool C with a 1-2 slate, followed by Iran (0-3), while Indonesia (2-1) will join Japan (3-0) in the next round.

“I’m sure the girls felt bad because they played against Indonesia in the Princess Cup. The Indonesians really prepared to beat us,” said team manager Carmela Gamboa.

Khanza Putri Yanzi Ganeshi delivered 14 points on 12 attacks and two blocks while skipper Tina Syifa Sabila Salim also had 14 points, all on attacks.

“Defense is the key to our victory. The commitment is there. We did better in reception and blocking,” said Indonesia head coach Hasan Mubarak Angga.

“The Filipino players are very good, but I am confident that we can beat them,” he added.

The semifinalists in the championships will qualify for the U19 world championships next year—the FIVB has yet to announce the venue.