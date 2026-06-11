House bill bumps up nurses’ entry-level pay to ₱50K monthly

By Ellson Quismorio

House lawmakers have filed House Bill (HB) No. 9841, or the proposed Comprehensive Nursing Law of 2026, which aims to overhaul the country’s nursing sector and institutionalize a ₱50,000 entry-level salary for nurses.

Authored by ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio, Gabriela Party-list Rep. Sarah Elago, and Kabataan Party-list Rep. Renee Co, the measure seeks to repeal the Philippine Nursing Act of 2002 and address systemic issues such as low wages, contractualization, and unsafe working conditions.

A key provision mandates a minimum entry-level salary of ₱50,000 (Salary Grade 15) for public sector nurses, with corresponding increases required in the private sector.

The bill also guarantees legally mandated benefits, including overtime and hazard pay, and prohibits all forms of contractualization in healthcare.

To protect patient safety, HB 9841 establishes enforceable nurse-to-patient ratios—such as 1:6 in general wards and 1:1 in intensive care units—ending the current practice where a single nurse may be forced to care for dozens of patients.

The measure also strengthens the Board of Nursing, improves nursing education tailored to local needs, and creates mechanisms for career progression and professional development.

Tinio underscored the urgency of passing the bill, citing the migration of over 316,000 Filipino nurses abroad and the underemployment of thousands more locally. “This bill is a decisive step towards correcting injustice and building a health system that truly serves the Filipino people,” he said.