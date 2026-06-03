Where was Coach Al Chua?

Brgy. Ginebra San Miguel governor was conspicuously absent from his seat in Game 1 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals against TNT Tropang 5G Wednesday night at the Smart Arànetà Coliseum.

A source said Chua, also the Kings team manager, was in a business dinner with top executives of San Miguel, led by CEO Ramon S. Ang.

Ginebra reached the Finals by beating Rain or Shine in six games in the semifinals, while TNT advanced over Meralco also in six games.

Chua is sports director of SMC and vice chairman of the PBA Board. (By TITO S. TALAO)