NBI driver arrested in Senate shooting tests positive for gunpowder

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) driver arrested on May 13 in connection with the shooting incident inside the Senate building has tested positive for gunpowder residue, the Southern Police District (SPD) announced on Sunday night, May 17.

SPD Public Information Office chief Lt. Margaret Panaga confirmed that the suspect, Mel Oragon, 44, tested positive for gunpowder residue based on a paraffin test conducted by authorities.

During Oragon’s arrest, the SPD reported that no firearm was recovered from him, but authorities found live ammunition in his possession.

Police also recovered a blue jacket with NBI markings, a polo shirt bearing the NBI logo, and an identification badge.

The SPD filed multiple criminal complaints against Oragon before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday.

The charges include violations of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, alarms and scandals, grave threats, direct assault, trespassing, and violation of Senate security regulations.

Police are also investigating other possible charges related to the disturbance inside the Senate premises.

Reports indicated that Oragon allegedly fired several shots inside the Senate building at around 7:50 p.m., triggering panic among senators, employees, members of the media, and other individuals inside the compound.

Authorities arrested Oragon after several gunshots were fired inside the Senate building on Wednesday evening amid an ongoing lockdown, causing alarm among those still inside the upper chamber.

The incident occurred while Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa was under the Senate’s protective custody. (Jean Fernando)