Taguig-Makati chaos a road crash, not robbery – cops

The Southern Police District (SPD) clarified that the road incident circulating online involving vehicle collisions in Taguig and Makati was a traffic accident, not a robbery, hold-up, or case of road rage.

A video that spread online showed a man confronting the driver of a pickup truck while another punctured the vehicle’s tires—sparking speculation of a holdup or street fight.

SPD said its investigation found that at around 7 p.m. on April 24, near a gasoline station along Chino Roces Avenue in Barangay Fort Bonifacio, Taguig, a car slowed to make a left turn when it was rear-ended by the pickup truck.

The car was pushed into the opposite lane and collided with a motorcycle, injuring a rider who received medical assistance and was later discharged.

After the collision, the pickup truck fled toward Makati, where it struck another vehicle along Chino Roces Extension near Alphaland in Barangay Magallanes. Makati police intercepted the vehicle and prevented further escalation.

The SPD said the Taguig police investigation established that the incident stemmed from a vehicular collision, and the parties directly involved reached an amicable settlement.

“While the circulating video triggered public speculation that the incident involved robbery, hold-up, or road rage, investigation established that the primary incident was a vehicular traffic accident,” the SPD said.

The same video also showed a man brandishing a firearm and another puncturing the truck’s tires.

Makati and Taguig police checked CCTV footage as part of a follow-up investigation to identify the two men.

“The Southern Police District assures the public that while the vehicular traffic aspect of the incident has been amicably settled by the involved parties, the other acts captured in the viral footage remain under continuing investigation,” the SPD said.

It also reminded the public to refrain from spreading misleading or premature conclusions based solely on partial video footage and to allow law enforcement authorities to establish the full facts through proper investigation. (Jonathan Hicap)